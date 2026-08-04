Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $323,652.40 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 10,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $323,652.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $651,887.65. This trade represents a 33.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Castle Biosciences Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 627,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.78 million, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.34. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.23 million. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Castle Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Castle Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSTL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,564,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,725 shares of the company's stock worth $41,184,000 after buying an additional 658,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company's proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company's flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

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