Insider Selling: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells 1,065 Shares of Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $112,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,413.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 365 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $36,182.45.

On Monday, May 18th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 925 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $96,681.00.

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CommVault Systems Trading Up 1.4%

CVLT traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.00. 637,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 291 shares of the software maker's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

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CommVault Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits and investor investigations against Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), increasing legal overhang and uncertainty about potential settlement costs and management distraction. Rosen Law Firm Urges Commvault Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits and investor investigations against Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), increasing legal overhang and uncertainty about potential settlement costs and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits are tied to allegations that Commvault made false and/or misleading statements during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 class period, which can weigh on investor sentiment and keep the stock volatile. Howard G. Smith Class Action Notice

The lawsuits are tied to allegations that Commvault made false and/or misleading statements during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 class period, which can weigh on investor sentiment and keep the stock volatile. Negative Sentiment: Several recent insider sale disclosures from the CEO, CFO, and CAO may add to negative sentiment, even though the filings say the transactions were primarily for tax-withholding related to equity awards and/or made under 10b5-1 plans. Insider Selling Alert

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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