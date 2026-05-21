Insider Selling: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sells 19,396 Shares of Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $837,648.50.

On Monday, May 18th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,457 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $884,094.78.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $805,064.68.

On Monday, March 16th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,338 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $816,288.48.

Get CommVault Systems alerts: Sign Up

CommVault Systems Stock Up 1.4%

CVLT stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 637,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,678. The company's fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.77.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.CommVault Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CommVault Systems

Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,830,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,053 shares of the software maker's stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 131.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,778 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,261,000 after buying an additional 217,557 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 156,894 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,284 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Key CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits and investor investigations against Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), increasing legal overhang and uncertainty about potential settlement costs and management distraction. Rosen Law Firm Urges Commvault Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits and investor investigations against Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), increasing legal overhang and uncertainty about potential settlement costs and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits are tied to allegations that Commvault made false and/or misleading statements during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 class period, which can weigh on investor sentiment and keep the stock volatile. Howard G. Smith Class Action Notice

The lawsuits are tied to allegations that Commvault made false and/or misleading statements during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 class period, which can weigh on investor sentiment and keep the stock volatile. Negative Sentiment: Several recent insider sale disclosures from the CEO, CFO, and CAO may add to negative sentiment, even though the filings say the transactions were primarily for tax-withholding related to equity awards and/or made under 10b5-1 plans. Insider Selling Alert

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CommVault Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CommVault Systems wasn't on the list.

While CommVault Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here