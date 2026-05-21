Insider Selling: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells 4,560 Shares of Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $479,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,620,485.70. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Gary Merrill sold 3,098 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $323,864.92.

Get CommVault Systems alerts: Sign Up

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $106.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 637,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,678. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommVault Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 9,920.0% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,769,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,401 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1,810.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,630 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Key CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits and investor investigations against Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), increasing legal overhang and uncertainty about potential settlement costs and management distraction. Rosen Law Firm Urges Commvault Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits and investor investigations against Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), increasing legal overhang and uncertainty about potential settlement costs and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits are tied to allegations that Commvault made false and/or misleading statements during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 class period, which can weigh on investor sentiment and keep the stock volatile. Howard G. Smith Class Action Notice

The lawsuits are tied to allegations that Commvault made false and/or misleading statements during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 class period, which can weigh on investor sentiment and keep the stock volatile. Negative Sentiment: Several recent insider sale disclosures from the CEO, CFO, and CAO may add to negative sentiment, even though the filings say the transactions were primarily for tax-withholding related to equity awards and/or made under 10b5-1 plans. Insider Selling Alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CommVault Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CommVault Systems wasn't on the list.

While CommVault Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here