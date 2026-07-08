Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $12,402,720.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $12,402,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 323,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,642.19. The trade was a 30.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,564,890.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Brannin Mcbee sold 50,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $4,716,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $13,582,080.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $5,234,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Brannin Mcbee sold 56,707 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $5,426,292.83.

On Monday, June 29th, Brannin Mcbee sold 500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $47,160.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 25,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $2,782,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $16,024,320.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 28,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $3,115,840.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 52,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $5,842,200.00.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 23,758,107 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,025,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $156.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here