Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 144,000 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $16,024,320.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 258,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,805,050.56. This trade represents a 35.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 25,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $2,782,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 28,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $3,115,840.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 52,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $5,842,200.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $55,635.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Brannin Mcbee sold 53,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $5,740,550.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $15,451,200.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Brannin Mcbee sold 52,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $5,633,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Brannin Mcbee sold 50,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $5,142,920.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $14,664,960.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $5,652,120.00.

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CoreWeave Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,909,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,694,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $180.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWV shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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