Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 76,924 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 76,924 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,503,948.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Trading Down 6.1%

CoreWeave stock traded down $6.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.30. 21,949,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,090,322. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.87.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.97.

View Our Latest Report on CRWV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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