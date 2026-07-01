Insider Selling: Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) insider Carranza Diego Berho sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $11,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,721,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,870,976.54. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carranza Diego Berho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 10,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $34,400.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 20,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 10,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 200,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $682,000.00.

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Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VTMX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 49,873 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,389. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The stock's 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $76.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 111.99%. Analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2181 dividend. This is a boost from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 61.0%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTMX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company's stock.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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