Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 11,876 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 11,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total transaction of $2,743,593.52. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 258,420 shares in the company, valued at $59,700,188.40. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sean Michael Walters sold 13,409 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $3,582,214.35.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sean Michael Walters sold 7,657 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,443,344.50.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 1,914 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $287,100.00.

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Datadog Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of DDOG traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.09. 5,807,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,856. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.41, a PEG ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Datadog by 22.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $905,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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