Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells 53,912 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,011,846.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $5,745,327.90.

On Monday, May 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $8,992,320.96.

On Monday, May 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $6,247,352.58.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $5,655,428.16.

On Monday, April 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $3,761,658.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $4,141,399.50.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88.

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Datadog Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $18.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,616,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,132. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 658.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $225.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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