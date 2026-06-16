Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $4,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,758.40. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $4,002,600.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $2,629,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $2,519,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $2,445,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,410,600.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $2,547,200.00.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.82. 4,012,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.44, a P/E/G ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here