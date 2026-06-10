Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 138,885 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 138,885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $55,294,285.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,417,946.05. This represents a 94.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total transaction of $36,129,040.48.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 90,304 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total transaction of $38,338,563.20.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 78,425 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $32,501,672.75.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $35,684,707.70.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 176,754 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $77,579,098.14.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 19,320 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $8,850,878.40.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,532 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total transaction of $37,697,890.72.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock traded down $11.91 on Wednesday, hitting $369.87. 9,226,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,450. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.17 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The business's fifty day moving average is $255.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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