Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 176,754 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 176,754 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $77,579,098.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,232,647.44. This represents a 82.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 19,320 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $8,850,878.40.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,532 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total transaction of $37,697,890.72.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DELL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $421.73. 12,268,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.92. The company has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.17 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell is getting strong bullish attention after its Q1 results showed major upside in earnings, revenue, and AI-server demand, reinforcing the view that it is becoming a key AI infrastructure supplier rather than just a PC maker. Article Title

Dell is getting strong bullish attention after its Q1 results showed major upside in earnings, revenue, and AI-server demand, reinforcing the view that it is becoming a key AI infrastructure supplier rather than just a PC maker. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and momentum traders are still turning more constructive, with Dell recently upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which can support further near-term gains. Article Title

Analysts and momentum traders are still turning more constructive, with Dell recently upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which can support further near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to highlight Dell’s role in the AI buildout, with reports emphasizing record margins, a growing AI-server outlook, and a major government cloud/infrastructure contract that strengthens the growth story. Article Title

Coverage continues to highlight Dell’s role in the AI buildout, with reports emphasizing record margins, a growing AI-server outlook, and a major government cloud/infrastructure contract that strengthens the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Media attention around Michael Dell’s rising wealth and comparisons with other tech billionaires reflects the strength of the rally, but does not directly change the business outlook. Article Title

Media attention around Michael Dell’s rising wealth and comparisons with other tech billionaires reflects the strength of the rally, but does not directly change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by Silver Lake-related directors may create some caution after the sharp run-up, even though the sales come after a very strong stock move. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here