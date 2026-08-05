Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells 7,667 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) SVP John Couling sold 7,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $460,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 118,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,620. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.1%

DLB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 839,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,399. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.80. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $75.66. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.96 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 16.70%.The company's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.400 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $68,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,486.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company's stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Dolby Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dolby Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Dolby Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here