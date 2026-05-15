Insider Selling: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) VP Lisa Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.39. 591,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,482. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average of $139.33. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here