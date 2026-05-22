Insider Selling: Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Director Sells 167 Shares of Stock

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) Director Dorothy Thompson sold 167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $421,960. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $10.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,245,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $311.90 and a 1-year high of $435.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $386.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Eaton's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,101 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are bullish on Eaton as an AI infrastructure and data center “pick-and-shovel” play, since its transformers, switchgear and power distribution equipment are needed to connect new facilities to the grid.

Investors are bullish on Eaton as an AI infrastructure and data center “pick-and-shovel” play, since its transformers, switchgear and power distribution equipment are needed to connect new facilities to the grid. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted strong business momentum, including record quarterly sales, rising organic growth and multi-year backlog, suggesting demand remains solid. Why Eaton (ETN) Is Riding Data Center Demand Across Electrical Infrastructure

Recent commentary highlighted strong business momentum, including record quarterly sales, rising organic growth and multi-year backlog, suggesting demand remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up its FY2026 and Q3 2027 earnings estimates for Eaton, signaling modestly improved profit expectations.

Zacks Research nudged up its FY2026 and Q3 2027 earnings estimates for Eaton, signaling modestly improved profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles asked whether Eaton’s strong multi-year rally has already priced in much of the upside, reflecting a debate over valuation rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Is It Too Late To Add Eaton (ETN) After Its Strong Multi Year Share Price Run?

Several articles asked whether Eaton’s strong multi-year rally has already priced in much of the upside, reflecting a debate over valuation rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One research note slightly lowered near-term Q3 2026 earnings estimates, but the change was small and did not alter the broader long-term growth thesis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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