Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $56,762.30 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) VP Daniel Lippis sold 619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,671,117.80. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.22. 3,381,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.Edwards Lifesciences's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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