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Insider Selling: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Sells 2,180 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Establishment Labs logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold multiple blocks of Establishment Labs stock in March–April — including 2,180 shares on April 27 — totaling roughly $9.6 million in proceeds, and now directly owns 1,107,504 shares (a 0.20% decline in ownership).
  • The stock traded down about 1.2% to $65.47 amid the filings; analysts have a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a $86.86 target, while the company showed strong revenue growth but remains unprofitable with negative net margin and ROE.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Establishment Labs.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $144,446.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,107,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,383,215.04. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 24th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 30,178 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,985,108.84.
  • On Thursday, April 23rd, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 42,642 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $2,790,066.06.
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 37,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $2,446,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 25th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,575 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $214,786.00.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 33,925 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $2,048,730.75.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.2%

ESTA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.47. 280,264 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,208. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $83.31.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Brian Low Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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