Insider Selling: Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) CEO Sells 4,119 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $235,318.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,094,057.10. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Catherine Corrigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Catherine Corrigan sold 4,194 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $226,727.64.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Catherine Corrigan sold 3,909 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $264,639.30.

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Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. 801,850 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,764. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $81.95.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Exponent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exponent presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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