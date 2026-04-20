Insider Selling: Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Insider Sells 2,437 Shares of Stock

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) insider Ramiro Ribeiro sold 2,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $36,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

EYPT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. 799,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,932. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 739.39% and a negative return on equity of 88.31%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Read Our Latest Report on EYPT

Institutional Trading of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company's stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

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