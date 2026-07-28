Insider Selling: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO - Get Free Report) EVP Fred Joseph Deutsch sold 10,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $637,515.36. This represents a 35.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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First Community Stock Performance

Shares of First Community stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 64,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,057. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Community Corporation has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $329.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.34.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. First Community had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, analysts expect that First Community Corporation will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This is an increase from First Community's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. First Community's payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,527 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 104,796 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1,230.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,640 shares of the bank's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 199.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,919 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the bank's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 63.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,323 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company's stock.

About First Community

First Community Financial Corp. NASDAQ: FCCO is the bank holding company for First Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Bluefield, West Virginia. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive range of financial services to individuals, small businesses and larger commercial clients. Its operations are focused on community banking, with an emphasis on personalized relationship management and local decision-making.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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