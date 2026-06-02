Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U CEO Mary Barra sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,570. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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General Motors Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,510,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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