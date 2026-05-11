Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $270,405.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,768,369 shares in the company, valued at $122,283,574.05. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $171,581.40.

On Friday, April 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $902,765.71.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,147.34.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,007 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,265.82.

On Monday, April 6th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $259,989.60.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Shahar Tamari sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $563,477.46.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE opened at $29.80 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,574,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,458,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,482 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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