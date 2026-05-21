Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells 2,303 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $69,113.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 4,570,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,162,565.62. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $249,311.97.

On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $7,192.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $137,727.96.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $130,229.16.

On Monday, March 16th, Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $287,537.32.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get Our Latest Report on GLBE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Global-e Online by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,654 shares of the company's stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,428,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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