Insider Selling: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Sells 2,800 Shares

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $233,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,819.85. This trade represents a 42.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael James Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $210,476.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $232,064.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,300 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $139,587.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $86,958.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $81,072.00.

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GlobalFoundries Price Performance

GFS stock traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,752,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,427. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,047,000 after buying an additional 257,254 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8,275,141.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,813,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company's stock worth $95,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350,743 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,382,003 shares of the company's stock worth $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,129 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFS

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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