Insider Selling: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 7,969 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $98,576.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,869.55. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Green Dot Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 1,038,682 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. Green Dot Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $696.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Capmk cut Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $14.25 price objective on Green Dot and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Green Dot from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $3,648,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 740,695 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 50,064 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,031,000. Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 195.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 88,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,514.6% in the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 77,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company's stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

