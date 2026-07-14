Insider Selling: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Sells 2,354 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $223,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,180. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Henry Fiore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,470 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $234,650.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00.

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HealthEquity Stock Down 1.2%

HQY stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,960,735 shares of the company's stock worth $719,014,000 after buying an additional 757,801 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HealthEquity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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