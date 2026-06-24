Insider Selling: Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Insider Sells 6,027 Shares

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,283.14. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matteo Arduini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Matteo Arduini sold 4,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $359,720.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $229,440.00.

Get Helios Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. 480,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company's stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helios Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helios Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Helios Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here