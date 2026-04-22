Insider Selling: Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Chairman Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 33,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,501,651.65. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 33,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,651.65. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 50,000 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,923,000.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 166,666 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $7,553,303.12.

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Hinge Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HNGE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 358,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,049. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.48. Hinge Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.31 million. Hinge Health's revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hinge Health Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HNGE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Hinge Health to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.73.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hinge Health by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hinge Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Hinge Health by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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