Insider Selling: Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Major Shareholder Sells 142,311 Shares

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 142,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $10,199,429.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 390,917 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $27,813,744.55.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 112,477 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $7,897,010.17.

On Monday, June 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 224,399 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $15,921,109.05.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 65,581 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $4,614,279.16.

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Hinge Health Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HNGE opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -5.70.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter. Hinge Health had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 310.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hinge Health from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Hinge Health from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.80.

View Our Latest Report on Hinge Health

Key Hinge Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hinge Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hinge Health raised its Q2 2026 revenue guidance to $200 million-$202 million, above the Street’s $195 million estimate, and lifted full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $818 million-$824 million versus consensus of $801.6 million, signaling stronger growth expectations.

Hinge Health raised its Q2 2026 revenue guidance to $200 million-$202 million, above the Street’s $195 million estimate, and lifted full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $818 million-$824 million versus consensus of $801.6 million, signaling stronger growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: The stock continues to benefit from strong prior operating results, including revenue growth of 47.2% in the most recent reported quarter and earnings that beat analyst estimates, which supports the bullish analyst backdrop.

The stock continues to benefit from strong prior operating results, including revenue growth of 47.2% in the most recent reported quarter and earnings that beat analyst estimates, which supports the bullish analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on Hinge Health, with recent price targets in the $79-$90 range and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

Several analysts remain constructive on Hinge Health, with recent price targets in the $79-$90 range and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Insight Holdings Group sold a large block of shares in multiple June transactions, including 390,917 shares on June 24, 224,399 shares on June 22, and 112,477 shares on June 23, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sales were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan.

Major shareholder Insight Holdings Group sold a large block of shares in multiple June transactions, including 390,917 shares on June 24, 224,399 shares on June 22, and 112,477 shares on June 23, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sales were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Negative Sentiment: President James Pursley also sold 33,000 shares on June 22, adding to the cluster of insider selling that may raise concern about valuation after the stock’s recent run-up.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hinge Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hinge Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company's stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hinge Health by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hinge Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Hinge Health by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hinge Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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