Insider Selling: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 47,479 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 47,479 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $5,890,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 840,576 shares in the company, valued at $104,281,858.56. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 33,412 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $4,572,098.08.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,313 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $878,580.21.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 38,724 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $5,510,812.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 7,163 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.27.

On Friday, May 29th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $7,313,433.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 25,896 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.73, for a total transaction of $3,955,096.08.

Get Impinj alerts: Sign Up

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.04. The stock had a trading volume of 629,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,031. The company's 50-day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,110,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,104,000 after buying an additional 78,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Impinj by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,192,000 after buying an additional 124,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,519,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,195,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PI

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Impinj, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Impinj wasn't on the list.

While Impinj currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here