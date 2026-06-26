Insider Selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells 21,398 Shares

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 21,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $2,210,841.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 258,917 shares in the company, valued at $26,751,304.44. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, William Lewis sold 7,605 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $777,763.35.

On Thursday, April 16th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03.

On Monday, April 6th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $1,746,290.78.

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Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,299. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.79. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.Insmed's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,076,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,668,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,524 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,933,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,644,274,000 after buying an additional 475,832 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Insmed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,553,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,087,830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insmed by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,201,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $905,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Insmed by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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