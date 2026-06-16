Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells 1,333 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $185,900.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,608.72. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Jefferson Hague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, William Jefferson Hague sold 91 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $12,603.50.

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Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE ICE traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $136.67 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,894,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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