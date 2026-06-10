Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gary Loeb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $14.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $412.02. 1,995,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,564. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,856,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,338,350,000 after buying an additional 611,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: ISRG was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling improving earnings expectations and adding a bullish catalyst for the stock.

ISRG was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling improving earnings expectations and adding a bullish catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Intuitive Surgical can use its scale, cost discipline, and growing da Vinci 5 adoption to offset tariff and input-cost pressure, which supports the company’s margin outlook.

Analysts say Intuitive Surgical can use its scale, cost discipline, and growing da Vinci 5 adoption to offset tariff and input-cost pressure, which supports the company’s margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: The stock also recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in its growth profile. Article: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The stock also recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in its growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they may be viewed more as portfolio management than a major red flag.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they may be viewed more as portfolio management than a major red flag. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary also noted that ISRG’s fair value estimate was reset lower, which suggests some caution remains despite the company’s long-term growth story.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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