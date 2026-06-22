Insider Selling: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Sells $209,863.15 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) insider John Raymond sold 3,815 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $209,863.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,408,941.48. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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IonQ Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of IONQ traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $58.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 27,489,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,190,752. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -208.44 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. IonQ's revenue was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.88.

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Trending Headlines about IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ from $55 to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Benzinga source

Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ from $55 to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being supported by IonQ’s recent product momentum, including its new Clavis XG Multiplex quantum security offering and the company’s broader growth narrative around networking, sensing, and security. Quiver Quantitative source

Investor sentiment is being supported by IonQ’s recent product momentum, including its new Clavis XG Multiplex quantum security offering and the company’s broader growth narrative around networking, sensing, and security. Positive Sentiment: The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is preparing executive orders to speed up quantum-computing development and address related security risks, which could lift the entire quantum sector, including IonQ. WSJ source

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is preparing executive orders to speed up quantum-computing development and address related security risks, which could lift the entire quantum sector, including IonQ. Positive Sentiment: IonQ also announced a leadership addition, with the former CEO of Quantum Industry Canada joining the company, suggesting continued expansion of its industry relationships and talent base. BetaKit source

IonQ also announced a leadership addition, with the former CEO of Quantum Industry Canada joining the company, suggesting continued expansion of its industry relationships and talent base. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board, though the pay vote showed some pushback, making the governance update mixed rather than clearly positive or negative. TipRanks source

Shareholders approved the board, though the pay vote showed some pushback, making the governance update mixed rather than clearly positive or negative. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says quantum stocks, including IonQ, remain vulnerable to macro pressure, rich valuations, and higher rates, which could limit near-term gains despite long-term promise. Yahoo Finance source

Some market commentary says quantum stocks, including IonQ, remain vulnerable to macro pressure, rich valuations, and higher rates, which could limit near-term gains despite long-term promise. Negative Sentiment: Additional analyst coverage from Zacks also framed IonQ as a sell candidate on valuation concerns, reinforcing caution around the stock’s current multiple. Zacks source

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IonQ by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth about $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company's stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 24.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company's stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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