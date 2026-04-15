Insider Selling: iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $462,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,212,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,700,500. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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iRadimed Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,043. The business's 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.11. iRadimed Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $107.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 23.83%. iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from iRadimed's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. iRadimed's payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iRadimed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,507 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iRadimed by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 205,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iRadimed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iRadimed by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,227 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iRadimed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,952 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRadimed currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on iRadimed

iRadimed Company Profile

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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