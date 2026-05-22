Insider Selling: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 255 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) SVP Donald Reeves III sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $20,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,408.72. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Itron Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 280,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,867. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The business had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Itron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens reiterated an Overweight rating on Itron and maintained a $130 target , suggesting meaningful upside versus recent trading levels. Stephens reaffirms Overweight on Itron

Stephens reiterated an rating on Itron and maintained a , suggesting meaningful upside versus recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives, including SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn and CFO Joan S. Hooper, sold small amounts of stock, but the company said the transactions were primarily to cover tax withholding tied to equity award vesting. SEC filing for insider sale

Several executives, including SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn and CFO Joan S. Hooper, sold small amounts of stock, but the company said the transactions were primarily to cover tax withholding tied to equity award vesting. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple future earnings estimates for Itron, including sharp reductions for Q4 2027 and FY2027, which may be weighing on sentiment by signaling softer profit expectations ahead. Zacks Research estimate cuts for Itron

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,875,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $731,809,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Itron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $197,153,000 after buying an additional 890,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itron by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $137,659,000 after buying an additional 265,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $106,340,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Itron by 6.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 999,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $124,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Itron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.22.

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Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

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