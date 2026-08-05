Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Sells $1,517,880.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $1,517,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 360,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,245,332.36. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.57. 695,963 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,015. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,071.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.18 by ($0.47). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.25) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jazz reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion consensus estimate. Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $4.6 billion-$4.75 billion, ahead of Wall Street expectations. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Jazz reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion consensus estimate. Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $4.6 billion-$4.75 billion, ahead of Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: The core oxybate franchise remained resilient despite the full generic launch of Xyrem. Xywav revenue increased 13%, supported by 525 net patient additions, while Epidiolex revenue rose 16%. Strong demand across neuroscience and oncology was cited as a key driver of the outlook.

The core oxybate franchise remained resilient despite the full generic launch of Xyrem. Xywav revenue increased 13%, supported by 525 net patient additions, while Epidiolex revenue rose 16%. Strong demand across neuroscience and oncology was cited as a key driver of the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to the potential expansion of Ziihera into first-line HER2-positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer. The FDA’s decision is expected August 25, and approval could create a significant new revenue opportunity and accelerate growth. Jazz forecasts 2026 revenue as it prepares for zanidatamab PDUFA

Investors are looking ahead to the potential expansion of Ziihera into first-line HER2-positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer. The FDA’s decision is expected August 25, and approval could create a significant new revenue opportunity and accelerate growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets following the results: Needham to $292, Morgan Stanley and Baird to $280, and JPMorgan to $276. The firms maintained bullish ratings, reinforcing the market’s improving view of Jazz’s earnings and pipeline prospects.

Several analysts raised their price targets following the results: Needham to $292, Morgan Stanley and Baird to $280, and JPMorgan to $276. The firms maintained bullish ratings, reinforcing the market’s improving view of Jazz’s earnings and pipeline prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Jazz reported adjusted earnings of $5.71 per share, up sharply from a year-ago loss but below consensus estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18. The revenue beat and guidance increase outweighed the miss for many investors, but the earnings shortfall likely limited near-term upside.

Jazz reported adjusted earnings of $5.71 per share, up sharply from a year-ago loss but below consensus estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18. The revenue beat and guidance increase outweighed the miss for many investors, but the earnings shortfall likely limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Jazz plans to withdraw Zepzelca’s FDA application for second-line small-cell lung cancer, removing a regulatory and commercial opportunity in that indication and adding a negative element to an otherwise strong quarterly update. Jazz to withdraw Zepzelca application

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $287.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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