Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $1,415,550.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $1,415,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,577,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,953,855.69. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 65,999 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $5,941,889.97.

On Monday, June 8th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 43,056 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $3,726,066.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,763 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $3,659,175.52.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.00.

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JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,259. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,734,000 after buying an additional 362,654 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 187.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 85,066.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JFrog by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company's stock worth $167,590,000 after purchasing an additional 633,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $90.00 target price on JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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