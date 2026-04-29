Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $2,616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,688.28. The trade was a 60.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.52. The stock had a trading volume of 245,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.84 and a 52 week high of $181.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KALU

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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