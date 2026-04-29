Insider Selling: Knowles (NYSE:KN) VP Sells 1,962 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) VP Air Jr. Bastarrica sold 1,962 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $59,370.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,614,219.70. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Knowles Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE KN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 761,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. Knowles Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Corporation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 94.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Report on KN

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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