Insider Selling: Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,163,331.22. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts: Sign Up

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE KGS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,843. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is presently 264.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kodiak Gas Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kodiak Gas Services wasn't on the list.

While Kodiak Gas Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here