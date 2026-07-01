Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $338,590.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $338,590.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,126 shares in the company, valued at $14,613,834.62. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,227,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,267. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Clear Str raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Key Headlines Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $85 price target , with the analyst calling Kratos a “misunderstood” supplier to the broader U.S. defense ecosystem. Article Title

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and an , with the analyst calling Kratos a “misunderstood” supplier to the broader U.S. defense ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Kratos won an agreement to become the exclusive U.S. manufacturer for Elroy Air , and also disclosed an initial joint venture agreement with Barq Group in Abu Dhabi, boosting its uncrewed systems and international growth outlook. Article Title

Kratos won an agreement to become the , and also disclosed an initial joint venture agreement with Barq Group in Abu Dhabi, boosting its uncrewed systems and international growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around the proposed Golden Dome missile defense initiative is highlighting Kratos as a potential long-term supplier, supporting the case for future defense spending tied to its scalable technologies. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm around the proposed missile defense initiative is highlighting Kratos as a potential long-term supplier, supporting the case for future defense spending tied to its scalable technologies. Positive Sentiment: Defense stocks, including KTOS, also got a lift after AeroVironment’s strong quarterly results signaled healthy demand across the sector. Article Title

Defense stocks, including KTOS, also got a lift after signaled healthy demand across the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Additional commentary from market outlets and analyst roundups continued to spotlight Kratos as one of the notable defense names attracting investor attention, but these items were mainly reiterative rather than new catalysts. Article Title

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

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