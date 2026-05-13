Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Selling: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Sells 318,893 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Liquidia logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Stephen Bloch sold 318,893 Liquidia shares on Monday, May 11, at an average price of $50.23, generating about $16.0 million. After the sale, he still owned 1.87 million shares, and his stake fell by 14.57%.
  • Liquidia reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.52 versus estimates of $0.41 and revenue of $132.87 million versus expectations of $119.44 million. Revenue also surged 4,187.1% year over year.
  • The stock has rallied sharply amid upbeat sentiment, recently trading near its 52-week high of $57.80, while analysts have mostly turned constructive with several price-target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Liquidia.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bloch sold 318,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $16,017,995.39. Following the sale, the director owned 1,870,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,932,209.66. This trade represents a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liquidia Price Performance

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.59. 2,267,546 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,195. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 411.39 and a beta of 0.41. Liquidia Corporation has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $57.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a return on equity of 81.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.The firm's revenue was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,038 shares of the company's stock worth $298,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,888 shares of the company's stock worth $138,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,783,921 shares of the company's stock worth $61,527,000 after purchasing an additional 151,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth $38,887,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Liquidia

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Lifesci Capital upgraded Liquidia to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Liquidia from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LQDA

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Liquidia Right Now?

Before you consider Liquidia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liquidia wasn't on the list.

While Liquidia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines