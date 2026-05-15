Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells 1,578 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) Director Pamela Fletcher sold 1,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.82, for a total value of $1,484,613.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,712.92. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Pamela Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Pamela Fletcher sold 1,577 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.38, for a total value of $1,582,330.26.

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Lumentum Trading Down 3.1%

Lumentum stock traded down $31.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $970.70. 10,125,523 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,033,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.76 and a beta of 1.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $804.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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