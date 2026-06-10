Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 393,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.26. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.06 and a 1 year high of $247.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Manhattan Associates News

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manhattan Associates raised FY 2026 guidance, with EPS outlook of $5.29-$5.37 versus the $5.04 consensus, suggesting management expects stronger profitability ahead.

Manhattan Associates raised FY 2026 guidance, with EPS outlook of $5.29-$5.37 versus the $5.04 consensus, suggesting management expects stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company is highlighting its cloud-first strategy and AI initiatives, including ActivePlatform and new agent pilots, which could support longer-term growth if adoption accelerates.

The company is highlighting its cloud-first strategy and AI initiatives, including ActivePlatform and new agent pilots, which could support longer-term growth if adoption accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Manhattan Associates also announced its 2026 Spotlight on Innovation Awards, reinforcing its customer relationships and brand positioning in supply chain commerce. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Citigroup cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

See Also

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