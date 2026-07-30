Insider Selling: Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Insider Sells 89,470 Shares of Stock

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) insider Brian Egan sold 89,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31, for a total transaction of £27,735.70.

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Mobico Group Stock Down 8.8%

MCG stock traded down GBX 2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,951,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,291. The company has a market capitalization of £164.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.31. Mobico Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 17.06 and a one year high of GBX 38.12. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.12.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX (22.62) EPS for the quarter. Mobico Group had a positive return on equity of 160.47% and a negative net margin of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 35 target price on shares of Mobico Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 70 price target on shares of Mobico Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mobico Group

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa. We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers. We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands. We help millions of people around the world every day, getting them safely and reliably to work, school, to family and friends. We are leveraging our network economies to shape the future of multi-modal transport.

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