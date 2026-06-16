Insider Selling: National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Director Sells 1,068,593 Shares of Stock

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 1,068,593 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $27,922,335.09. Following the sale, the director owned 2,481,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,845,488.37. The trade was a 30.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 13th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 332,857 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $8,953,853.30.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 200 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $5,110.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 5,526 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $141,078.78.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 457,391 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $11,947,052.92.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 242,497 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $6,338,871.58.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 573,544 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $14,992,440.16.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 3,500 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $91,455.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 220,568 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $5,748,002.08.

On Thursday, May 14th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 81,302 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,142,307.70.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yousif Mohammed Ali Al-Nowais sold 223,626 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $6,004,358.10.

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National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NESR stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,782. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.53%.The business had revenue of $404.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $370.87 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NESR. UBS Group upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Energy Services Reunited

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp NASDAQ: NESR is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company's mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR's service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

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