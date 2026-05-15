Insider Selling: Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrey Korolenko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of Nebius Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Andrey Korolenko sold 26,976 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,689.28.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Nebius Group stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,873,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,875,536. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $233.73.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Nebius Group to $287 from $169 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong AI infrastructure growth and earnings beat. Benzinga article

Citi raised its price target on Nebius Group to $287 from $169 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong AI infrastructure growth and earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Nebius’ Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, improved AI cloud economics, and a rapidly expanding contracted capacity pipeline, which are fueling bullish sentiment around the stock. Yahoo Finance article

Multiple articles highlighted Nebius’ Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, improved AI cloud economics, and a rapidly expanding contracted capacity pipeline, which are fueling bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts from DA Davidson, Citizens JMP, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley all revisited or raised their forecasts after the quarter, reinforcing the view that Nebius is emerging as a major AI infrastructure player. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts from DA Davidson, Citizens JMP, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley all revisited or raised their forecasts after the quarter, reinforcing the view that Nebius is emerging as a major AI infrastructure player. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius’ new Missouri AI factory and broader gigawatt-scale buildout are giving investors tangible progress to track, but they also imply significant capital spending and execution risk as the company scales. Yahoo Finance article

Nebius’ new Missouri AI factory and broader gigawatt-scale buildout are giving investors tangible progress to track, but they also imply significant capital spending and execution risk as the company scales. Neutral Sentiment: One director sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is not necessarily a negative signal but may catch investor attention after the stock’s sharp move higher. InsiderTrades filing

One director sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is not necessarily a negative signal but may catch investor attention after the stock’s sharp move higher. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues NBIS may be overbought after its sharp rally, and Morgan Stanley’s $144 target remains well below the current trading level, suggesting valuation concerns could lead to volatility. TheStreet article

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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