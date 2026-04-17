Insider Selling: NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Sells 348,161 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 348,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $797,288.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 622,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,225.01. The trade was a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 40,030 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $81,661.20.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 315,436 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $649,798.16.

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NN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,721. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Key Headlines Impacting NN

Here are the key news stories impacting NN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised near‑term earnings forecasts (FY2026 EPS to $0.12 from $0.11 and several quarterly tweaks that raise Q3/Q3‑2027 estimates). Upward revisions give fundamental cover for buyers. Sidoti estimate changes

Sidoti raised near‑term earnings forecasts (FY2026 EPS to $0.12 from $0.11 and several quarterly tweaks that raise Q3/Q3‑2027 estimates). Upward revisions give fundamental cover for buyers. Positive Sentiment: Technical: shares recently cleared the 200‑day moving average, a bullish signal that can attract momentum traders and ETFs tracking technical rules. 200‑day moving average note

Technical: shares recently cleared the 200‑day moving average, a bullish signal that can attract momentum traders and ETFs tracking technical rules. Neutral Sentiment: Volume spike — trading volume is materially above average (about 2.44M vs ~584k average), indicating heightened interest; higher volume supports the move but can amplify volatility.

Volume spike — trading volume is materially above average (about 2.44M vs ~584k average), indicating heightened interest; higher volume supports the move but can amplify volatility. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: major shareholder Corre Partners disposed of sizable blocks over April 15–17 (roughly 703,600 shares sold across filings), reducing their stake to ~622k shares and raising roughly $1.53M in proceeds. Significant insider exits can pressure sentiment and supply. SEC ownership filings

Large insider selling: major shareholder Corre Partners disposed of sizable blocks over April 15–17 (roughly 703,600 shares sold across filings), reducing their stake to ~622k shares and raising roughly $1.53M in proceeds. Significant insider exits can pressure sentiment and supply. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain mixed: consensus full‑year EPS is negative (≈-$0.20), the company shows a high debt load (debt/equity ~4.52) and a negative P/E — factors that limit tolerance for setbacks and could cap longer‑term upside.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNBR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Report on NNBR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 69.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of NN by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,758,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 483,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NN by 15,147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 277,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of NN by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,003,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

Further Reading

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